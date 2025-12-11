Lack of clarity clouds the future of disputed waqf properties in Kerala

MALAPPURAM: With the deadline to upload waqf property documents to the UMEED portal expiring last Saturday, uncertainty now hangs over the future of thousands of waqf property in Kerala -- particularly those mired in long-standing disputes.

Waqf protection groups say most of the pending entries involve properties locked in legal or historical conflicts, some dating back decades and others to pre-Independence lease arrangements.

Many mahals are unable to submit proof of ownership because original documents have been lost, destroyed, or deliberately altered over the years. “In Malabar alone, thousands of acres of waqf land are under dispute -- in Thaliparamba, Mattannur, Koyilandi, Thrikkarippur, Thathoor and Kondotty.

Many of these are listed with the Waqf Board, but we cannot upload them without documents. When we contacted officials, they had no clear answer on the next steps,” said K P M Riyas of the Thaliparamba Waqf Protection Committee.

He said some properties in Thaliparamba, leased centuries ago, have no surviving records due to internal tampering. “Certain committee members destroyed documents to help their relatives obtain pattas. It is impossible to register such properties,” he added.