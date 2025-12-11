Lack of clarity clouds the future of disputed waqf properties in Kerala
MALAPPURAM: With the deadline to upload waqf property documents to the UMEED portal expiring last Saturday, uncertainty now hangs over the future of thousands of waqf property in Kerala -- particularly those mired in long-standing disputes.
Waqf protection groups say most of the pending entries involve properties locked in legal or historical conflicts, some dating back decades and others to pre-Independence lease arrangements.
Many mahals are unable to submit proof of ownership because original documents have been lost, destroyed, or deliberately altered over the years. “In Malabar alone, thousands of acres of waqf land are under dispute -- in Thaliparamba, Mattannur, Koyilandi, Thrikkarippur, Thathoor and Kondotty.
Many of these are listed with the Waqf Board, but we cannot upload them without documents. When we contacted officials, they had no clear answer on the next steps,” said K P M Riyas of the Thaliparamba Waqf Protection Committee.
He said some properties in Thaliparamba, leased centuries ago, have no surviving records due to internal tampering. “Certain committee members destroyed documents to help their relatives obtain pattas. It is impossible to register such properties,” he added.
According to the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, 42,777 of Kerala’s estimated 50,000 waqf properties have been registered so far. Mahals that missed the deadline are now preparing to approach the Waqf Tribunal, seeking additional time, citing technical glitches, gaps in paperwork, and unresolved disputes. However, both the Kerala Waqf Board and the local management committees admit they are uncertain about the penalties or legal consequences if no extension is granted.
The amended Waqf Act mandates digital registration, raising concerns that properties left off the portal could face challenges to their waqf status or become vulnerable to claims by third parties.
Mustafa Mundupara of the Sunni Yuvajana Sangham said the figures rose sharply only in the final days. “Until December 3, only around 17,000 properties had been registered. The sudden jump happened because many mahals rushed at the last minute. But the bulk of the remaining properties are tied up in disputes. We have no clarity from either the Tribunal or the ministry on what happens next,” he said.
He noted that while the ministry has allowed a three-month extension for properties facing technical issues, the relaxation does not apply to disputed land. “The bigger fear is that mahals may lose their claim, allowing encroachers to gain legal rights. Without clear guidelines or immediate intervention, Kerala could face a crisis similar to Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, where disputed waqf properties are worth thousands of crores,” he warned.
Deadline expires
Deadline to upload waqf property documents to UMEED portal expired last Saturday
Most of the pending entries involve properties locked in legal or historical conflicts