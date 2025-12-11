Through grasslands & Shola forests, a sacred journey to Sabarimala

PATHANAMTHITTA: Feeling the chill of the Western Ghats and the lush scent of Shola forests, pilgrims to Sabarimala embark on a spiritual trek like no other, crossing over grasslands.

The Satram-Pulmedu traditional forest path offers pilgrims a fusion of devotion and wilderness, where nature and faith seem inseparable.

With chants of ‘Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa’ echoing through the slopes of the Periyar Tiger Reserve, the devotees walk under the watch of the forest department, police, and health teams.

Perched at a high elevation, the route unveils the rare ecosystem of the ‘shola-grassland’ mosaic. Vast rolling grasslands stretch as far as the eye can see, broken intermittently by clusters of emerald-green shola trees standing like watchers.

Key halting points along the trail — Seethakkulam, Zero Point, Pulmedu, and Urakuzhy — offer natural waymarks and moments of pause before the final ascent to the sacred hill.

The path doubles as a thriving habitat for elephants, tigers, gaurs, and several other wild species. With the region forming part of the core tiger habitat, officials maintain keen surveillance along the entire stretch.

Stepping off the designated trail is strictly prohibited, and devotees acknowledge the necessity behind such vigilance. Forest guards positioned at intervals ensure safety without disturbing the fragile ecosystem.