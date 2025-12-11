Through grasslands & Shola forests, a sacred journey to Sabarimala

PATHANAMTHITTA: Feeling the chill of the Western Ghats and the lush scent of Shola forests, pilgrims to Sabarimala embark on a spiritual trek like no other, crossing over grasslands.
The Satram-Pulmedu traditional forest path offers pilgrims a fusion of devotion and wilderness, where nature and faith seem inseparable.
With chants of ‘Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa’ echoing through the slopes of the Periyar Tiger Reserve, the devotees walk under the watch of the forest department, police, and health teams.
Perched at a high elevation, the route unveils the rare ecosystem of the ‘shola-grassland’ mosaic. Vast rolling grasslands stretch as far as the eye can see, broken intermittently by clusters of emerald-green shola trees standing like watchers.
Key halting points along the trail — Seethakkulam, Zero Point, Pulmedu, and Urakuzhy — offer natural waymarks and moments of pause before the final ascent to the sacred hill.
The path doubles as a thriving habitat for elephants, tigers, gaurs, and several other wild species. With the region forming part of the core tiger habitat, officials maintain keen surveillance along the entire stretch.
Stepping off the designated trail is strictly prohibited, and devotees acknowledge the necessity behind such vigilance. Forest guards positioned at intervals ensure safety without disturbing the fragile ecosystem.
“We feel safe because of the constant support of the police and forest teams. We have not faced any difficulty so far,” says Jinesh, a pilgrim from Thiruvambady in Kozhikode who arrived with an 11-member group.
Despite the surge in number of pilgrims this season, devotees unanimously credit the departments for improved facilities.
Around 5-6 km from Satram, a resting place awaits at Odamplavu Point, a centre jointly operated by the forest department and district administration. Here, devotees are served hot rice porridge, green gram, and pickle free of cost, besides tea and light snacks. The counter closes only after the last pilgrim of the day has passed, says the official on duty.
For emergencies, an off-road ambulance stands ready, offering immediate medical response along the rugged terrain. “From food and drinking water to safety, everything has been taken care of. We are truly grateful,” says a devotee from Tirupati while resuming his trek.
Pilgrims are allowed to enter the route from Satram only between 7 am and 12 noon. To safeguard the forest, plastic products are strictly banned, with thorough checks conducted at entry points. All trekkers must reach the Sannidhanam before 6 pm; those delayed are escorted by forest teams to ensure no one walks alone after nightfall.
A final round of patrolling is carried out, and only after tallying token numbers with exit records does the team end its shift -- guaranteeing that every pilgrim who entered has reached safely.