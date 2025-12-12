109-year-old Omana Amma turns ‘poll star’ in Kerala's Perambra

KOZHIKODE: Early morning, while at her home in Eravattur, 109-year-old Manikkoth Omana Amma had only one concern: “When will you take me to vote?” Her simple but firm question set the stage for one of the most touching moments this election day.

Despite her age and frailty, Omana Amma was determined not to miss her chance to vote. By 3:45pm, she was on her way to booth number 2 in ward 18 of Perambra panchayat, travelling in an autorickshaw with her family and neighbours. The journey wasn’t easy for her, but her resolve kept everyone going.

Weakness due to age made it difficult for her to either step out of the vehicle or enter the polling booth. Noticing the situation, polling officials came outside, assisted her with compassion, applied the indelible ink on her finger, and arranged for her to cast her vote.