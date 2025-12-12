109-year-old Omana Amma turns ‘poll star’ in Kerala's Perambra

KOZHIKODE: Early morning, while at her home in Eravattur, 109-year-old Manikkoth Omana Amma had only one concern: “When will you take me to vote?” Her simple but firm question set the stage for one of the most touching moments this election day.
Despite her age and frailty, Omana Amma was determined not to miss her chance to vote. By 3:45pm, she was on her way to booth number 2 in ward 18 of Perambra panchayat, travelling in an autorickshaw with her family and neighbours. The journey wasn’t easy for her, but her resolve kept everyone going.
Weakness due to age made it difficult for her to either step out of the vehicle or enter the polling booth. Noticing the situation, polling officials came outside, assisted her with compassion, applied the indelible ink on her finger, and arranged for her to cast her vote.
Her family said that nothing could stop her from voting.
“Right from the morning, she insisted she would go to the booth no matter what. Voting has always been sacred to her,” said her grandson.
Local social worker Babu E M, who played a key role in bringing her to the polling station, said her determination moved everyone around her. “When a 109-year-old woman is so committed to voting, it sends a strong message to society. She told us, ‘I will vote. Take me there.’ Her conviction inspired all of us,” he said.
Young voters who witnessed the scene said they felt humbled and motivated. Many youngsters even took the opportunity to click selfies with Omana Amma to share on their social media platforms. According to her family members, there has not been a single election in her lifetime that she has missed. She is deeply committed to her principles and ideologies, and voting has always been a non-negotiable duty for her.