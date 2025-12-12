At 75, Ali Haji brings uncommon energy to polling day in Kerala's Ponmundam

MALAPPURAM: At 75, most candidates prefer to stay anchored at their base camp on polling day. But in Ponmundam, BJP’s Malappuram district panchayat candidate Ali Haji was anything but still. From the moment voting began, he was on the move – walking briskly between booths, checking turnout, greeting familiar faces and offering quick reminders to voters he spotted along the way.

By mid-morning, he had covered several booths. By afternoon, he seemed to be everywhere. Wearing his trademark smile, Ali Haji stood out, not for his party colours but for the ease with which he mingled with people across political lines.

Voters paused to greet him; some teased him good-naturedly, others stopped for a brief chat. His presence felt less like that of a candidate under pressure and more like a neighbour checking in on his community on an important day.

To Ponmundam’s voters, he is a familiar figure – someone who has walked these lanes for decades. A BJP national council member, Ali Haji has been a committed party worker for more than 30 years. Since entering electoral politics in 2001, he has contested four assembly elections, including the high-profile 2021 fight against IUML heavyweight P K Kunhalikutty.