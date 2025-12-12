Cantonment residents watch from sidelines as Kannur district votes

KANNUR: While most of Kannur was immersed in the intensity of election day, the cantonment area of Kannur corporation remained on the sidelines, watching the flurry of activities from a distance.

For, the residents of cantonment area of the corporation have not participated in a local election since 2015, the year the last Cantonment Board polls were held. As the rest of the district engaged in the democratic exercise, people in the regions could only observe the excitement around them.

The cantonment area, though geographically situated within the limits of the corporation, operates under a completely separate administrative system managed by the Cantonment Board. It is the only such cantonment in Kerala under the control of the Union Ministry of Defence.

Residents of the area enjoy voting rights in parliamentary and assembly elections, but they cannot participate in local body elections. Instead, they elect representatives to the Cantonment Board in a special election held every five years.

The last election to the cantonment was held in 2015. The board, whose term ended in 2020, was given one more year extension. Although the term ended in 2021, there has been no elected governing body since then. The Centre had issued a notification to hold elections to the cantonments in 2023 but put it on hold indefinitely later.