CM Pinarayi accuses Congress of aiding perverts, criminals

KOZHIKODE: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan succeeded in setting the agenda for discussion on the second phase of polling to local bodies on Thursday by shifting the whole focus to the Rahul Mamkootathil issue and thereby diverting attention from all other issues the opposition wanted to raise.

“What are these womanisers in the Congress doing? Why were the survivor women not ready to come forward with complaints. This should be viewed seriously. There were threats that they would be killed. The victims felt their lives would be in danger if they preferred complaints,” the chief minister told reporters after casting his vote at a polling booth in Pinarayi in Kannur district.

He asked how the workers of a political party can take such a stand. “More serious allegations may emerge in the coming days. Society will never allow justification of these criminals and sexual perverts,” Pinarayi said. The chief minister was reacting to an earlier comment by Congress state president Sunny Joseph who said that the second complaint against Rahul seemed to be “well-drafted”. Speaking to reporters after voting in Kannur, Sunny said the complaint was “politically-motivated”. He said there was a legal brain behind the complaint, adding that people are aware of its intention.