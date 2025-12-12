CM Pinarayi, Resul skip IFFK opening ceremony

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As curtains for the International Film Festival of Kerala set to rise on Friday, top-guns are set to give the prestigious 30th edition a miss. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Chalachithra Academy chairperson Resul Pookutty will not attend the inaugural event, to be held at the capital’s Nisagandhi auditorium in the evening.
The noticeable absence of Resul Pookutty from the international festival has already triggered discussions within film circles. Despite this being the first IFFK after he took over as Academy chairperson, the Oscar winner will not be present for a major portion of the festival, as he has a pre-scheduled film shoot abroad, said sources.
“The chairman has conveyed that he would be away during the initial days of the festival. He would try to attend the valedictory function,” said an academy executive member. There’s resentment within the academy over the chairman’s absence during the crucial event.
“How can the chairman stay away during the festival, which is the biggest event being organised by the academy, that too when the festival completes three decades?” asked another official.
The chairman is unable to make it due to pre-committed work, confirmed academy vice-chairperson Kukku Prameswaran. “He’s out of India, working on a project that he committed to, way before taking over as academy chairperson. He has no choice but to complete it,” she pointed out.
Unlike the usual practice, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too would give a miss to the festival inauguration, this time around. For the past many years, it was CM Pinarayi who as the chief guest, inaugurated the festival and presented the prestigious Lifetime Achievement award.
This year however the CM is scheduled to inaugurate the sixth edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale in Fort Kochi on Friday evening, and hence would not be able to physically attend the IFFK inauguration.
With no CM in the picture, academy officials did try to rope in actor Mohanlal who recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke award as the chief guest, but he was unavailable due to personal reasons. In the absence of the chief minister, Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan will inaugurate the festival. Chilean film director Pablo Larraín will be the chief guest.
Since the model code of conduct is in place, the minister had taken prior clearance from the Election Commission to attend the event. Palestine Ambassador Abdullah Abu Shawesh and German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann will be special guests at the event. The minister will present Spirit of Cinema award to Canadian filmmaker Kelly Fyffe-Marshall.
The 30th IFFK to begin on Friday will screen 206 films from 82 countries, in 26 categories.