CM Pinarayi, Resul skip IFFK opening ceremony

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As curtains for the International Film Festival of Kerala set to rise on Friday, top-guns are set to give the prestigious 30th edition a miss. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Chalachithra Academy chairperson Resul Pookutty will not attend the inaugural event, to be held at the capital’s Nisagandhi auditorium in the evening.

The noticeable absence of Resul Pookutty from the international festival has already triggered discussions within film circles. Despite this being the first IFFK after he took over as Academy chairperson, the Oscar winner will not be present for a major portion of the festival, as he has a pre-scheduled film shoot abroad, said sources.

“The chairman has conveyed that he would be away during the initial days of the festival. He would try to attend the valedictory function,” said an academy executive member. There’s resentment within the academy over the chairman’s absence during the crucial event.

“How can the chairman stay away during the festival, which is the biggest event being organised by the academy, that too when the festival completes three decades?” asked another official.