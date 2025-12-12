Confusion Theerkkaname: Jam sessions to jettison the blues, jazz up your evenings

6th Avenue in Anna Nagar, Chennai. A pale November evening. The room glows softly; chairs lie scattered; someone tunes a guitar, someone adjusts a mic. From the faint ripple of human chatter, a lone voice rises. A gentle hum follows from the rear of the room, and soon several voices begin to sing. Many pick up the same lines — imperfect, but wholly invested. The spirit lifts with the music.

Welcome to a jam session. Here, music doesn’t merely fill a space — it stirs a quiet sense of belonging. Here, a group of Keralites feel at home in Chennai, thanks to blessed music.

Vaishakha sandhye / Nin chundilenthe / Aruma sakhithan / Adhara kaanthiyo. The song from the 1987 film Nadodikkattu, rendered by KJ Yesudas, fills the air. Many more follow with shifting rhythms and beats—Shanthamee Rathriyil / Vaadyaghoshadikal Konduvaa / Oho Konduvaa from Johnnie Walker starring Mammootty, and Confusion Theerkkaname / Ente Confusion Theerkkanamee, sung by MG Sreekumar in the Jayaram-starrer Summer in Bethlehem.

Hours pass, cradled by music and in the arms of bittersweet memories, before the time comes to part for the day. One steps out into darkness, into harsh reality, into the swirl of Chennai traffic, and into the humdrum of existence.

Jam sessions are popular in cities like Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, and they are gaining ground in Chennai too. Among people who spend most of their time glued to computer screens and commuting to and from work, there is a craving for belonging—to stay connected, to dispel loneliness, to feel at home. Jam sessions offer an answer.

The term jam session likely originated in the 1920s jazz scene, when white and Black musicians would gather after their regular paying gigs to play the jazz they couldn’t perform in the “Paul Whiteman–style” bands they worked in. When Bing Crosby attended these gatherings, the musicians would say he was “jammin’ the beat,” because he clapped on the one and the three.