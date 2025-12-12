Dramatic scenes in court as actor abduction case awaits sentencing at 3.30 pm today

KOCHI: The verdict on the quantum of punishment for the six convicted men will be pronounced at 3:30 pm, following intense arguments from both the prosecution and defence earlier in the day. Tense and emotional scenes unfolded at the Ernakulam District and Sessions Court on Friday as the trial court prepared to deliver its judgment in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case.
The long-running trial saw multiple rounds of evidence, witness statements, and legal challenges before the court found the six guilty earlier this week. Sentencing is expected to conclude the latest phase of the case, which continues to draw widespread public attention.
By 10:15 a.m., District and Sessions Court Judge Honey M Varghese, Special Public Prosecutor Ajakumar, survivor’s counsel T B Mini, and the defence teams representing accused A1 to A6 had assembled in court. The accused, brought under heavy police escort from Viyyur Central Jail, sat through proceedings as the prosecution pressed for life imprisonment for all six, calling it a “gang-rape case” warranting the strongest message to society.
The defence countered that sentencing must align with the individual roles and past conduct of each accused. The court, too, questioned the prosecution’s demand for identical punishment. "Shouldn't one accused be given the maximum sentence and the others the minimum? The sentence should be decided after considering the accused persons’ past background," the judge observed, adding later: “Are we writing this judgment for the sake of society?”
Judge Varghese also instructed advocates and journalists to report the case with caution. “The judge’s past can be examined, but the court’s directions must be strictly followed,” she said.
Inside the packed courtroom, several accused broke down while addressing the court personally. Pulsar Suni (A1): “My mother is the only person I have.” His counsel argued that compared to the Nirbhaya case, this incident was “relatively minor” and sought a reduced sentence.
Martin (A2), in tears, said: “I haven’t committed any crime… I’ve never had even a petty case against me. Yet I was jailed for five and a half years. My parents are unwell.” Manikandan (A3) said: “I never planned anything with the others. My wife, nine-year-old daughter, and two-and-a-half-year-old son depend solely on me.” Vijeesh (A4) requested a reduced sentence and asked to be shifted to Kannur jail, while Salim (A5) and Pradeep (A6) reiterated they had no involvement.
The court noted that “only the first accused committed the rape,” and said this must factor into determining sentences for the remaining five.
The prosecution maintained that A1 could not have assaulted without the coordinated support of the others. "All the accused should be given the maximum punishment," the prosecutor insisted. The magistrate also remarked that several contempt petitions linked to public comments on the case were pending and would be heard on December 18.
The accused have undergone long periods of imprisonment during the course of the trial: A1 Sunil N.S. — ~7 years; A2 Martin — ~7 years; A3 Manikandan — ~3.5 years; A4 Vijeesh — ~3.5 years; A5 Salim — ~2 years; A6 Pradeep — ~2 years.
Dileep seeks the return of the passport
Meanwhile, Malayalam actor Dileep, who was acquitted in the same case by the Principal Sessions Court, appeared before Judge Honey M. Varghese to seek the release of his passport, which he had surrendered as part of his earlier bail conditions. The court said the plea would be considered after roll call.
Following the morning session, the court broke for lunch and will reconvene for the sentencing order at 3.30 p.m. today.