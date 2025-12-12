Gut microbial imbalance can impact memory, says study

KOCHI/BRAUNSCHWEIG: A new Indo-German study has offered some of the clearest proof yet that when the gut falls out of balance, the brain suffers too – especially our ability to learn and remember.
Published in the journal BMC Biology, the research shows how long-term antibiotic use, unhealthy diets, stress and poor sleep can disturb the gut microbiome, setting off an inflammatory chain reaction that eventually reaches the brain.
The study was led by Dr Baby Chakrapani P S of the Centre of Excellence in Neurodegeneration and Brain Health (CENABH) and Centre for Neuroscience at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), and Prof Martin Korte of the Technical University of Braunschweig and the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (HZI). The findings emerged from the doctoral research of Krishnapriya under Dr Chakrapani’s guidance, as part of the Indo-German collaborative programme DST–DAAD.
How the gut messes with the mind?
The researchers found that when antibiotics disrupt gut bacteria – a condition known as gut dysbiosis – this imbalance weakens the gut barrier and triggers inflammation throughout the body.
This inflammation doesn’t stop at the gut. “Gut dysbiosis initiates a systemic inflammatory state that does not remain confined to the gut,” Dr Chakrapani said. “These inflammatory cues eventually influence the brain’s immune cells.”
Inside the brain, the team observed unusual behaviour in microglia, the tiny immune cells that clean up waste and fine-tune neural connections. Under stress signals coming from the gut, these microglia became overactive. Instead of pruning only weak or unnecessary synapses, they began chipping away at healthy connections crucial for forming memories. “This excessive pruning leads to observable difficulties in learning and memory tasks,” Prof Korte explained.
Why it matters
Gut dysbiosis is increasingly common in modern life – thanks to frequent antibiotic use, processed food, stress and disrupted sleep. And while most people connect gut health only with digestion, the study shows it is just as important for cognitive well-being. “Maintaining a healthy gut environment is essential for the brain too,” Prof Korte said.
The researchers say their findings open new possibilities: could restoring gut balance reverse memory problems? Could similar gut-brain pathways be involved in neurodegenerative diseases? “We are only beginning to understand how deeply connected the gut and the brain really are,” Dr Chakrapani said.
“This study is one step towards mapping that complex relationship.” For now, the message is simple: take care of your gut, and your brain may thank you for it.
Inflammation alert
The research found that antibiotics disrupt gut bacteria — a condition known as gut dysbiosis
The imbalance weakens the gut barrier and triggers inflammation throughout the body
The inflammatory chain reaction eventually reaches the brain