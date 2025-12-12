Houseboat accidents spark concerns in Kerala’s much-touted tourism hubs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A series of houseboat accidents across Alappuzha and Kottayam districts has triggered concerns over tourist safety and exposed serious regulatory lapses in Kerala’s iconic backwater tourism sector.

On Wednesday, a family of four miraculously escaped after the houseboat they were staying in capsized at Kumarakom. All occupants were rescued safely.

Experts are calling for urgent government intervention to curb illegal operators, enforce compliance, and strengthen safety protocols to save houseboat tourism - one of the state’s most iconic tourism products.

This incident on Wednesday adds to the troubling pattern of mishaps reported in recent months. In September 2025, a moored houseboat sank at Cheepunkal due to suspected hull leakage.

The vessel was later found to be operating without a valid licence. Earlier this month, another houseboat carrying two tourists and three crew members caught fire in the Alappuzha backwaters. The boat was completely gutted, but all five on board were evacuated in time.