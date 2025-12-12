Poll day reunites scattered landslide survivors in Wayanad

CHOORALMALA: For the hundreds displaced by the devastating Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides, the local body election on Thursday was less about political mandate and more about a desperate, heartfelt reunion.

As the community, scattered across districts and state borders, returned to cast their votes, the polling booths became tearful meeting points for old neighbours who had lost everything.

To facilitate the voting process for the displaced community, the district administration arranged eight special KSRTC buses to ferry voters from their temporary settlements.

An emotional scene unfolded at the Noorul Islam Madrasa Hall, one of the two polling stations established in the re-demarcated ward 11. The original polling centre, Mundakkai School, had been destroyed in the disaster, symbolising the community’s loss.

Indira, a native of Mundakkai, travelled from Munderi near Kalpetta with her two minor daughters, Vaishna and Varnna, just to be there. Stepping into the Madrasa Hall, the first person she spotted was Jameela, her old neighbour.

They fell into a warm conversation, catching up and exchanging pleasantries. Indira waited almost half an hour, greeting all her former neighbours, before stepping inside the booth to vote.

Indira captured the sentiment of the day perfectly: “We usually call each other to check on the government township list and the beneficiary names. Now that many names are on the list, the phone calls have come down. More than voting, we were eager to see our old neighbours.”