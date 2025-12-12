To open with Ameenah Jaleel’s Palestine 36; 11 films to be screened at IFFK

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Retelling the rich legacy of endless love for cinema, the 30th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will begin on Friday with 11 films. Making a bold political statement, Palestine 36, directed by Ameenah Jaleel, will be screened as the inaugural film at the Nishagandhi Open Theatre at 6pm.

The World Cinema category will also be launched on Friday, with the screening of Emmanuel Finkiel’s Mariana’s Room, Erkan Yazici’s Fragments from the East, and Thomas Ngijol’s Untamable at the Kairali-Sree theatres.

Beef by Ingride Santos and the restored classic Chopin: A Sonata in Paris by Michal Kwiecinski will be screened at the Tagore Theatre. Pauline Lequesne’s Nino will be screened at Kalabhavan in the Female Focus category. Laura Citarella’s The Virgin of the Quarry Lake will be screened under the Latin American Films category at Kalabhavan.