To open with Ameenah Jaleel’s Palestine 36; 11 films to be screened at IFFK

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Retelling the rich legacy of endless love for cinema, the 30th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will begin on Friday with 11 films. Making a bold political statement, Palestine 36, directed by Ameenah Jaleel, will be screened as the inaugural film at the Nishagandhi Open Theatre at 6pm.
The World Cinema category will also be launched on Friday, with the screening of Emmanuel Finkiel’s Mariana’s Room, Erkan Yazici’s Fragments from the East, and Thomas Ngijol’s Untamable at the Kairali-Sree theatres.
Beef by Ingride Santos and the restored classic Chopin: A Sonata in Paris by Michal Kwiecinski will be screened at the Tagore Theatre. Pauline Lequesne’s Nino will be screened at Kalabhavan in the Female Focus category. Laura Citarella’s The Virgin of the Quarry Lake will be screened under the Latin American Films category at Kalabhavan.
Filmmaker Rajeevnath to be honoured
Acclaimed director and former Chalachithra Academy chairperson T Rajeevnath will be honoured at IFFK for completing 50 years in the film industry. Rajeev’s film Janani (1999), which won the National Award for Best Director, will also have a special screening as part of this. A man of experimental films, his noted films include Thanal, Kadaltheerathu, Aham, Pakal Nakshathrangal, among others.
Chief secy: Need digital archives to store IFFK’s legacy
Chief secretary A Jayatilak said that digital archives are essential to preserve the festival’s cultural legacy and showcase it before the coming generations. He was inaugurating the IFFK festival office at the Tagore Theatre here. Urging the Chalachitra Academy to take this up, he said that digitising the catalogues from the previous years will help film lovers, students and researchers.
Lijomol receives first delegate kit
Cultural department director Divya S Iyer inaugurated the delegate kit distribution by handing over the first kit to state award-winning actress Lijomol Jose. Calling IFFK the state’s pride, Divya spoke about how community viewing can change one’s cinematic experience. Speaking after receiving the delegate kit, Lijomol also shared her experience from 2013, when she attended the festival as a delegate. The event, which was presided over by Chalachithra Academy vice-chairperson Cuckoo Parameswaran, was attended by academy secretary C Ajoy, KSFDC chairman K Madhu, among others.