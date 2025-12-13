Actor abduction and rape case: Minimum punishment for maximum crime

KOCHI: Holding that the 2017 actor abduction and rape case did not warrant the maximum sentence, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Friday sentenced all six convicts, including Pulsar Suni, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs50,000 each — the minimum punishment for gang rape.

The court slapped another 20-year RI and Rs 50,000 fine each for the criminal conspiracy carried out to commit the crime. Judge Honey M Varghese stated both sentences will run concurrently, meaning the convicts will spend only 20 years in prison. The period already spent in custody during the trial will be set off against the sentence.

The prosecution vehemently argued for life imprisonment for all the accused, particularly Suni, but the court held that this was not a case warranting the maximum sentence. All six convicts will now be shifted to Viyyur Central Jail in Thrissur. “The acts of the accused against the survivor are a blow to the supreme dignity of the woman,” the court observed.

The 1709-page judgment noted that while awarding the sentence, a court must consider the impact of the crime on the victim as well as on society. Sentencing, it said, must be balanced to ensure justice to both society and the accused.