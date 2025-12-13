Actor abduction and rape case: Who is ‘madam’ behind ‘quotation’?

KOCHI: While acquitting actor Dileep in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case, the trial court observed that the first accused Pulsar Suni had initially claimed that the quotation for the crime came from a ‘madam’, and the prosecution was duty-bound to investigate that angle.

The order, accessed by TNIE, stated that Suni had first claimed the quotation originated from a woman but later changed his version and alleged that it was at the instance of actor Dileep. “If this be the situation, the prosecution is bound to conduct an investigation into the so-called involvement of the lady claimed by Suni during the commission of the offence.

In this context, considering the fact that the prosecution failed to prove conspiracy between Suni and Dileep, the suppression of matters relating to Sreelakshmi, Shiny Thomas, and Kevin Thomas assumes relevance. The prosecution ought to have ruled out the involvement of those persons in the commission of the offence,” the order stated.

The court also held that there was no clear evidence that the first accused received money from Dileep. It found inconsistencies in the claim that a phone reached the prison and that, using this phone, Nadhirsha was contacted to seek money from Dileep. There was no clear proof for this. Nor was there evidence of a conspiracy involving Dileep.