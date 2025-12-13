Fight, hatred propagated through art: Kerala CM

KOCHI: At a time when art is used to incite hatred, riots and genocide, the Kochi-Muziris Biennale should be able to prepare the ground to combat it, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while inaugurating the sixth edition of the Kochi Biennale at the Fort Kochi Parade Ground on Friday.
The chief minister inaugurated the event by lighting a lamp made specially out of tender coconut fronds. The chief minsiter said that the current trend is to give national recognition to organised efforts to showcase the state through art.
The chief minister took a dig at the negative portrayal of the state by some groups. He said, “Questions arise regarding the sanctity of the awards when they are presented to films that portray Kerala in a negative light.
The Biennale should be able to prepare the ground for efforts to combat such negative propaganda. The divisive forces are trying to implement reactionary ideas that destroy diversity. Artistic resistance is essential against this. The Biennale should be able to lead these activities. That is the political dimension of the Biennale.”
He pointed out that the organisation of the Biennale has showcased the state’s ability to organise programmes that are globally acclaimed. He highlighted the state government’s allocation of `7.5 crore for the Biennale is a recognition of its global success.
“The Kerala government provides the largest financial support to such cultural activities in the country. Cultural exchanges are the speciality of art festivals like the Biennale. The artworks of different countries, historical experiences, personal experiences, and the feelings of many lives fill us. It becomes art only when we are connected to the soil and people. Cultural progress is the basis of economic progress,” said the CM.
He pointed out that the Kochi Biennale is an open gateway. “Any culture and art in the world can travel in and out through it. Through this, the cultural heritage of Kerala will reach every nook and corner of the world,” he added.
The inaugural function was followed by a musical performance by Shanka Tribe. Shanka Tribe has carved a unique niche in the Indian independent music scene. The ‘Tribe’ opens every performance with the blowing of the Shanku, a conch shell that signifies purification and awakening. For the band, it’s both a symbol and a ritual that invites the audience to a journey of connection and inner elevation.
Early in the day, Biennale’s main venue, Aspinwall House, bore witness to the flag-hoisting ceremony. The flag was hoisted with the beat of the Thayambaka by Margi Haritha Krishnadas in the background. Performances by Portuguese visual artist, photographer, filmmaker, and researcher of Angolan ancestry, Monica De Miranda and London-based artist Zarina Mohammed were also highlights of the opening day.
The international exhibition, curated by Nikhil Chopra and HH Art Spaces, features works of 66 artists from over 25 countries. The public can visit the Biennale exhibitions starting Saturday.