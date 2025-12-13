Fight, hatred propagated through art: Kerala CM

KOCHI: At a time when art is used to incite hatred, riots and genocide, the Kochi-Muziris Biennale should be able to prepare the ground to combat it, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while inaugurating the sixth edition of the Kochi Biennale at the Fort Kochi Parade Ground on Friday.

The chief minister inaugurated the event by lighting a lamp made specially out of tender coconut fronds. The chief minsiter said that the current trend is to give national recognition to organised efforts to showcase the state through art.

The chief minister took a dig at the negative portrayal of the state by some groups. He said, “Questions arise regarding the sanctity of the awards when they are presented to films that portray Kerala in a negative light.

The Biennale should be able to prepare the ground for efforts to combat such negative propaganda. The divisive forces are trying to implement reactionary ideas that destroy diversity. Artistic resistance is essential against this. The Biennale should be able to lead these activities. That is the political dimension of the Biennale.”

He pointed out that the organisation of the Biennale has showcased the state’s ability to organise programmes that are globally acclaimed. He highlighted the state government’s allocation of `7.5 crore for the Biennale is a recognition of its global success.