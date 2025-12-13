Kerala civic poll results: Tharoor calls BJP's win in Thiruvananthapuram 'beauty of democracy'

As the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged as the single largest party in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, thereby marking the end of 45-year reign of CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor called the result as "beauty of democracy".

The NDA won 50 seats in the 101-member municipal corporation in Kerala's capital city, securing such a big mandate for the first time.

Tharoor also lauded the performance of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala local bodies elections. The Front showcased a thumping victory in both rural and urban civic bodies.

In a post on X, he said the people's verdict must be respected, whether for the UDF overall or for the BJP in his constituency.

"What a day of amazing results in the Kerala local self-government elections! The mandate is clear, and the democratic spirit of the state shines through.

"A huge congratulations to @UDFKerala for a truly impressive win across various local bodies! This is a massive endorsement and a powerful signal ahead of the state legislative elections. Hard work, a strong message and anti-incumbency have all clearly paid off to achieve a much better result than in 2020," Tharoor said.

Tharoor said he campaigned for a change from 45 years of the LDF "misrule", but the voters have ultimately rewarded another party that also sought a clear change in governance.

"That is the beauty of democracy. The people's verdict must be respected, whether for the UDF overall or for the BJP in my constituency.

"We will continue to work for the betterment of Kerala, advocating for the people's needs and upholding the principles of good governance. Onwards and upwards!" Tharoor, who is the MP from Thiruvananthapuram, said.