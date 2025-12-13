Kerala local body polls: LDF wrests Pandalam from NDA; BJP loses Kulanada panchayat after 15 years

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) has captured the Pandalam municipality, ending the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) control, in a significant political shift in central Pathanamthitta.

Of the 34 wards, the LDF won 14 seats, the United Democratic Front (UDF) secured 11, while the NDA was reduced to nine.

In another setback for the BJP, the party also lost power in neighbouring Kulanada panchayat, where it had been in control for the past 15 years. Here, the LDF won eight wards, while the NDA and Others secured four wards each, and the UDF managed to win just one ward.

Pandalam, a municipality long shaped by the political and religious undercurrents linked to the Sabarimala temple, had been a key BJP stronghold in south Kerala.

The party came to power there in the aftermath of the 2018 Sabarimala agitation, making it its sole ruling municipality in the region.