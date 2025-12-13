Kerala local body polls: Migration, disillusionment drag voter turnout to 20-year low

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s local body election delivered a sobering statistic. The state logged its lowest voter turnout in two decades, slipping to 73.69%, down 2.26 percentage points from the previous poll in 2020 -- which was held nine months after the Covid outbreak was declared a global pandemic. In line with long-standing trends, the seven northern districts once again outperformed the south, drawing over five percentage points more voters to polling booths from Thrissur to Kasaragod.

An indication of the poor voter participation across the state was evident when the first phase of polling was completed in districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam. Only a little over 70% of voters chose to exercise their franchise in the southern districts, compared with over 75% in the north.

The first phase saw Ernakualam and Alappuzha clocking the best turnout figures of 74.57% and 73.82% respectively. Pathanamthitta and Thiruvananthapuram were at the tail end of the pack with turnouts of 66.78% and 67.47% respectively. In the second phase, Wayanad and Malappuram were the top performers in terms of voter participation at 78.29% and 77.37% respectively. Voter apathy in the north was evident in Thrissur and Kasaragod that registered turnouts of 72.48% and 74.89% respectively.