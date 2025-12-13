Madhurageetham FM makes Malayalis feel at home in Canada’s multicultural mosaic

KOCHI: If you are in Canada and happen to come across Malayalam songs while surfing the channels on your radio, don’t be surprised. For that’s Madhurageetham 101.3 FM, a channel born out of the founders’ desire to provide a platform that would give a voice to the Malayali diaspora in the North American country. Vijay Sethumadavan and Mridula Menon, who hail from Palakkad, launched the channel in 2004.

“When we arrived in Canada, we saw that though the Malayali expat community was growing, it lacked a dedicated cultural space. Especially one that formed a bridge connecting them to their roots back home,” Mridula said.

In the heart of Toronto’s multicultural mosaic, the sound of Malayalam melodies has found a home—thanks to Madhurageetham. “We launched the channel long before social media transformed how we connect. Madhurageetham began with just two radio jockeys (RJs) and a dream.

Today, it’s a powerhouse with over 20 RJs, broadcasting a rich mix of film, music, current affairs, and celebrity interviews, creating a living bridge between Kerala and the Malayali diaspora in Canada,” she said. According to the couple, there was a need for the Malayali diaspora’s voice to be heard in Canada.

“Another aspect was that our community was underserved in the mainstream media, and there was no platform to highlight the achievements and talents of Malayalis. We sensed a gap. The turning point in our journey as founders of the channel began with our understanding that no such platform existed for Malayalis in Canada. Now, 21 years down the road, Madhurageetham continues to be the voice for Canadian Malayalis,” Mridula said.