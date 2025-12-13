Madhurageetham FM makes Malayalis feel at home in Canada’s multicultural mosaic

KOCHI: If you are in Canada and happen to come across Malayalam songs while surfing the channels on your radio, don’t be surprised. For that’s Madhurageetham 101.3 FM, a channel born out of the founders’ desire to provide a platform that would give a voice to the Malayali diaspora in the North American country. Vijay Sethumadavan and Mridula Menon, who hail from Palakkad, launched the channel in 2004.
“When we arrived in Canada, we saw that though the Malayali expat community was growing, it lacked a dedicated cultural space. Especially one that formed a bridge connecting them to their roots back home,” Mridula said.
In the heart of Toronto’s multicultural mosaic, the sound of Malayalam melodies has found a home—thanks to Madhurageetham. “We launched the channel long before social media transformed how we connect. Madhurageetham began with just two radio jockeys (RJs) and a dream.
Today, it’s a powerhouse with over 20 RJs, broadcasting a rich mix of film, music, current affairs, and celebrity interviews, creating a living bridge between Kerala and the Malayali diaspora in Canada,” she said. According to the couple, there was a need for the Malayali diaspora’s voice to be heard in Canada.
“Another aspect was that our community was underserved in the mainstream media, and there was no platform to highlight the achievements and talents of Malayalis. We sensed a gap. The turning point in our journey as founders of the channel began with our understanding that no such platform existed for Malayalis in Canada. Now, 21 years down the road, Madhurageetham continues to be the voice for Canadian Malayalis,” Mridula said.
While Canada gave them opportunities, the Malayali community gave them purpose, the founders stressed. “That purpose is what continues to guide our journey to this day,” Vijay pointed out. From star-studded interviews to vibrant community events, and from launching Canada’s first Miss and Mrs Malayali pageants to their latest podcast series Chayakada Chats, the founders have kept the rhythm alive and the stories flowing.
“Our programmes were shaped by one simple question: What does a Malayali in Canada miss the most? From that starting point, the ideas began to grow naturally,” he said. The founders are thankful that social media has amplified their reach—live shows, digital events and now their popular podcasts have extended the station’s audience far beyond Canadian borders.
Over the years, they have welcomed more than 100 icons to their airwaves, including K J Yesudas, K S Chitra, Suresh Gopi, Jayaram and many more. With more than 10,000 listeners, Madhurageetham’s programme line-up remains a reflection of community voices — rooted in Kerala, yet evolving with Canada’s multicultural spirit, the couple pointed out.
“As the first and most loved Malayalam FM channel in Canada, Madhurageetham’s strength lies in its ability to evolve, staying rooted in culture while embracing modern formats. Our broadcasting details can be found on our Instagram page. Madhurageetham 101.3 FM is living proof that in an age where trends fade in weeks, the channel stands tall... a reminder that music, culture, and community are timeless,” Mridula said.
And they have stayed true to their mission — keeping Malayalis connected to home. “As long as there’s a song left to play, the story isn’t over,” Vijay signed off.