‘No justice for survivor’: Crowd fumes as ‘light sentence’ sparks fresh outrage in abduction and rape case

KOCHI: Over eight years after the chilling actor abduction and rape shook Kerala, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court witnessed another emotionally charged day on Friday — though without the overwhelming frenzy that had gripped it on Monday.
Earlier in the week, the entire state waited with bated breath to see whether actor Dileep would be convicted. But on Friday, with the spotlight turning to the sentencing of the six found guilty, a smaller but steady crowd gathered — still tense, still angry.
They stood shoulder to shoulder outside the gates as the bus carrying the convicts made its way from Viyyur Central Jail in Thrissur. Their numbers may have been fewer than on Monday, but the intensity in the air had not dissipated.
Judge Honey M Varghese arrived just before 10am, composed in her crisp white saree — a visual reminder of the justice many hoped would prevail. Public prosecutor V Ajakumar followed shortly after, acknowledging the press before entering.
At 10.52am, the convoy appeared. Under tight police protection, the fifth and sixth accused — Pradeep and Vadival Salim — stepped out first, their faces masked and heads hung. Prime accused Pulsar Suni walked in next, strangely self-assured, followed by Vijeesh, and finally Martin Antony and Manikandan, who avoided the cameras entirely.
T B Mini, counsel for the survivor, arrived later, visibly shaken by the week’s events — particularly Monday’s shock acquittals and the cyber bullying that followed. “All that matters to me now is the judge’s decision on the memory card,” she said softly, encapsulating the strain and pain of years of relentless legal battle.
Notwithstanding their numbers, the opinions voiced by the crowd were sharp and unfiltered. Philomina Joy, a retired postmaster from Kochi who had come to court on personal work, watched the accused being escorted in and shook her head in dismay. “I don’t believe justice is delivered here anymore. That girl waited eight years — eight years! — and for what? Justice delayed is justice denied. Completely denied.”
M V Thomas Mangalam from Aluva echoed a sentiment shared by many: “Yes, the court depends on evidence. But what about the origin of the crime? Has the survivor actually received justice? I don’t think so.”
Prakashan Thekkechira from Alappuzha was openly cynical: “Evidence can be made and destroyed. All it takes is money.”
In the court, anticipation grew as the hours dragged on. The sentencing, expected at 3:30pm, was delayed. Offices closed, the corridors emptied, and the sun softened — but a determined group stayed behind, unwilling to leave without witnessing the outcome.
At 5pm, the judgment was finally pronounced: 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. Not life. Not the toughest penalty available. Just 20 years for gang rape, abduction, and a chain of crimes that had horrified the state. For the few dozen still waiting, it felt like a second blow. Murmurs pierced the quiet: “Only twenty?” “After all this?”
Media crews scrambled to capture the convicts being taken back to prison as disappointment settled thickly across the courtyard.
From the veranda of an adjacent building, Saif, a young man from Ernakulam observing the chaos, summed it up bluntly: “I respect the court. But this? This is not justice — not for her. And the punishment is shockingly light. How can a rape case end like this in Kerala?”
The lower court may have delivered its verdict, but the public anguish remains unresolved. Eight years later, Kerala is still asking: Where does justice stand for a rape survivor?