‘No justice for survivor’: Crowd fumes as ‘light sentence’ sparks fresh outrage in abduction and rape case

KOCHI: Over eight years after the chilling actor abduction and rape shook Kerala, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court witnessed another emotionally charged day on Friday — though without the overwhelming frenzy that had gripped it on Monday.

Earlier in the week, the entire state waited with bated breath to see whether actor Dileep would be convicted. But on Friday, with the spotlight turning to the sentencing of the six found guilty, a smaller but steady crowd gathered — still tense, still angry.

They stood shoulder to shoulder outside the gates as the bus carrying the convicts made its way from Viyyur Central Jail in Thrissur. Their numbers may have been fewer than on Monday, but the intensity in the air had not dissipated.

Judge Honey M Varghese arrived just before 10am, composed in her crisp white saree — a visual reminder of the justice many hoped would prevail. Public prosecutor V Ajakumar followed shortly after, acknowledging the press before entering.

At 10.52am, the convoy appeared. Under tight police protection, the fifth and sixth accused — Pradeep and Vadival Salim — stepped out first, their faces masked and heads hung. Prime accused Pulsar Suni walked in next, strangely self-assured, followed by Vijeesh, and finally Martin Antony and Manikandan, who avoided the cameras entirely.

T B Mini, counsel for the survivor, arrived later, visibly shaken by the week’s events — particularly Monday’s shock acquittals and the cyber bullying that followed. “All that matters to me now is the judge’s decision on the memory card,” she said softly, encapsulating the strain and pain of years of relentless legal battle.