2017 actress assault case: Court cited lack of evidence to prove motive

KOCHI: Though the prosecution in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual abuse case cited the motive as Dileep’s enmity and desire for revenge against the survivor for tattling on him to his first wife about his alleged illicit relationship with Kavya Madhavan, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court found the claim unsubstantiated.

The matter first came to light when Manju Warrier read messages sent by Kavya to Dileep’s mobile phone. However, the court noted that these messages were not produced before it.

Moreover, Manju, who claimed to have seen the messages, did not disclose their contents. Except for the assertion that the messages were of a private nature, there was nothing before the court to establish their contents, which were allegedly seen by Manju on February 12, 2012.

The court further observed that although the survivor claimed that Dileep denied her opportunities in the Malayalam movie industry, no convincing evidence, apart from her oral testimony, was produced to substantiate the allegation.

It noted that while Manju initially stated to the investigating officer that she had direct knowledge about the messages, she did not state that she had seen them on Dileep’s mobile phone.

In her second statement, she said that she had seen the messages exchanged between Kavya and Dileep on one occasion on Dileep’s phone.

However, while deposing before court, she stated that she saw the messages on February 12, 2012, on Dileep’s old mobile phone.

The prosecution alleged that Dileep and Kavya were maintaining an illicit relationship.

The court noted that had this been the case, Kavya would have contacted Dileep upon receiving inquiries from Manju in the matter. The court reiterated that the messages allegedly seen by Manju on Dileep’s mobile phone were never produced before it.