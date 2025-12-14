Amid UDF wave in Kerala local body polls, record ‘ties’ in panchayats spark curiosity

KOCHI: Amid the UDF wave across the state, the local body elections have seen an unusual surge in tied contests, necessitating a draw of lots to decide the front that would take the reins in dozens of local self-government institutions.

According to the State Election Commission data, a total of 64 grama panchayats and 10 block panchayats ended in a deadlock, where more than one front secured an equal number of wards. This unprecedented number of ‘ties’ means a significant chunk of local bodies will begin their term through a ‘lucky draw’ than a majority mandate. At the same time, none of the corporations, municipalities, and district panchayats had ‘ties’.

The reliance on chance, while a constitutional provision, raises questions about the “closeness of the contest”, at least at the panchayat and block levels, even amid what is being hailed as a UDF sweep.

“Actually, it’s an unfair practice. If two fronts obtain an equal number of wards in a panchayat, one party should rule for the first two and a half years and the other for the rest of the term. This holds true in the case of candidates as well. If the top two candidates secure the same number of votes, then the winner is decided by a draw of lots. In fact, both enjoy equal backing of the public and should represent the ward for an equal period of time,” said Ramesh Mathew, a political observer.

However, the draw of lots can still be avoided in the event of defections of winning candidates, which would change the political equation in that particular local body.