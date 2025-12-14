Four of six former MLAs win in Kerala local body polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Six former MLAs who stepped back into electoral politics through the local body polls this time delivered a mixed verdict for their parties, combining clear wins, narrow margins and close defeats. Drawing on long legislative and grassroots experience, four candidates won, while two fell short by slim margins.

Former legislators R Lathadevi, K C Rajagopal, K S Sabarinadhan and Anil Akkara secured wins in their respective wards and divisions, while A V Gopinathan and E M Augusthy tasted defeat.

Among the winners, CPI’s R Lathadevi registered the most decisive victory, winning the Chadayamangalam division of the Kollam district panchayat by a margin of 26,546 votes.

Calling the win a fresh start, Lathadevi said, “I will begin by understanding the welfare needs and strengths of the area.”

UDF’s K S Sabarinadhan, who contested from the Kowdiar ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, won by 1,235 votes. Anil Akkara won the Sanskrit College ward of Adat grama panchayat in Thrissur district by 655 votes and veteran leader K C Rajagopal secured a narrow win of 324 votes from the Maramon ward of Mezhuveli grama panchayat in Pathanamthitta district.