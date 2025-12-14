Kerala civic poll results: UDF wrests Kollam corporation from LDF after two decades

KOLLAM: With the UDF securing 27 seats in the 56-member Kollam corporation, the decades-long LDF hold over the civic body has come to an end. The LDF was reduced to 16 seats, while the NDA registered a sharp rise, winning 12 seats.

Congress sources attributed the victory to an early start to door-to-door campaigning and sustained grassroots mobilisation.

Though the UDF fell short of the absolute majority mark of 29 seats, the mayor will be elected through a vote of the councillors, as per the Kerala Municipal Act. A senior official at the corporation said the mayoral election would be held in the coming days.

"Candidates can be fielded by all political fronts. The process of electing the mayor will follow the statutory procedure, and the outcome will depend on how the numbers align during the election," the official said.

UDF leaders said preparations had begun well ahead of the polls, with candidates reaching out to households and addressing local issues such as drinking water scarcity, waste management, road conditions and disease prevention.