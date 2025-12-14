Kerala local body poll results: After intense drama, UDF retains control of Kannur corporation

KANNUR: After a period marked by intense political drama and open threat from rebel factions, the UDF has retained control of Kannur corporation by securing victories in 36 of 56 divisions. The days following the declaration of the election date were fraught with uncertainty, as internal divisions surfaced within the front. Adding to the tension was the challenge from a group led by a former development standing committee chairman and Congress rebel, raising serious concerns about possible defections.

For a time, these developments created a real possibility that the balance of power could tilt in favour of the LDF. However, despite the mounting pressure, the UDF ultimately claimed victory, ensuring its continued leadership of the corporation. In the 2020 local body elections, the UDF secured control of the corporation by winning 34 seats, while the LDF claimed victory in 19 divisions and the NDA managed to win just one. This election, the UDF strengthened its position, increasing its tally to 36 divisions. LDF’s presence declined, with the front managing to win only 15 divisions.

NDA expands footprint, SDPI makes debut

Meanwhile, the NDA made notable gains, winning four divisions and establishing a stronger presence in the corporation. NDA secured victories in Kokkenpara, the Temple division, and the Thulicheri division. The front also retained the Pallikunnu division, a seat it had won for the first time in the 2020 election.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has marked its entry into the corporation by securing victory in the Arakkal division. The party’s candidate, Sameera K, won the seat with 1,643 votes, defeating IUML candidate K M Sabeera, who got 1,589 votes.