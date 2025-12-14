Kerala local body poll results: BJP to stake claim as single largest party in Tripunithura

KOCHI: Registering an improved performance with each passing election, the BJP finally emerged as the single largest party in Tripunithura municipality. With 21 seats in the 53-member council, the BJP however failed to secure a simple majority. The ruling LDF was reduced to 20 seats, while the UDF only managed to win 12.

Though the LDF and the UDF together hold 32 seats, chances of the two fronts coming together to keep the BJP out of power are grim — especially considering the implications of such a development on state politics.

While, the BJP emerged the dominant force in the 15 town wards located around the Poornathrayeesa temple, the LDF and the UDF shared the 25 wards on the outskirts.

The waterlogging of the arterial roads and the temple during the Vrishchikotsavam triggered outrage against the LDF regime just days ahead of election, which is believed to have worked in favour of the BJP. “The results are disappointing.

We are not keen to wrest power with support of the UDF,” said CPM leader S Madhusoodanan. “We will stake the claim and deliver good governance,” said BJP leader K V S Haridas.