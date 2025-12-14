Kerala local body poll results: In Kerala Congress battle, P J Joseph trumps Jose K Mani

KOTTAYAM: In the local body elections that drew attention due to the rivalry between the Kerala Congress factions in Central Travancore, the P J Joseph faction has made notable progress under the wings of the UDF, while the Kerala Congress (M) suffered an unexpected setback in its strongholds.

With the LDF being pushed to the side in the region in the UDF wave that swept through the state, the KC (M) -- currently an LDF constituent -- suffered a huge setback in its fortress, losing power in several local bodies including Pala municipality. Their win percentage has dropped significantly compared to the 2020 polls. Having joined the LDF shortly before the last local body elections, KC (M) contested 960 wards and secured victories in over 500 then. This time, after extensive coalition deliberations and preparations, they contested 1,026 wards but managed to win only 243.

“We accept the people’s mandate. However, we won’t change our political stand to gain power in any of the local bodies. We will examine thoroughly the reasons for the defeat,” KC (M) chairman Jose K Mani told reporters. KC (M) also lost power in various grama panchayats such as Kadanad, Karur, Kidangoor, Ramapuram, and Meenachil, among others.

Meanwhile, Kerala Congress (Joseph) -- which contested in around 650 wards across the state -- won 332 wards this time. They also managed to gain power in Kottayam and Idukki district panchayat in collaboration with the UDF. In Kottayam district panchayat, four out of seven candidates the party fielded emerged victorious.