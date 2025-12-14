Kerala local body poll results: Twenty20 loses Kunnathunad panchayat, several of its sitting seats

KOCHI: Twenty20, the CSR-backed party, suffered a setback in the local body elections, losing Kunnathunad panchayat and several sitting seats.

Launched in 2013, the Kizhakkambalam Twenty20 party -- riding high on expectations after promising change -- disrupted mainstream politics in the state after winning four panchayats in the 2020 local body elections. This time, while retaining Aikaranad, Mazhuvannoor and Kizhakkambalam, Twenty20 won 9 of the 18 seats in Thiruvaniyoor panchayat.

Despite contesting in 48 panchayats and three municipalities, besides Kochi corporation, the party won only a few seats outside its strongholds, securing one seat in Thrikkakara municipality and six seats each in Vengola and Puthencruz panchayats in Ernakulam district.

Twenty20’s campaign focused on promises of good roads, food security markets, welfare schemes and safe drinking water, and positioned itself as an alternative to traditional political fronts.

“Political activity is a long-term process. Parties need clear positions on social and cultural issues and a strong organisational base. Twenty20 lacks these elements. However, retaining three panchayats and creating a base in other panchayats are still satisfactory performances,” said D Dhanuraj, founder of the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR).