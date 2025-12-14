Kerala local body poll results: Waqf effect? Munambam switches to NDA

KOCHI: That local issues often triumph over party affiliations in the electoral battlefield is evident from the results of the latest round of polls in Munambam Kadappuram ward of Pallippuram panchayat, where LDF gained power with 13 seats, while UDF got only 9.

Traditionally a UDF citadel, which had been a sure-shot seat for Congress for many years, the ward shifted its allegiance to BJP this election after the voters became disillusioned with their people’s representatives who failed to stand with them in times of need. Other factors that contributed to the NDA candidate’s win included the religious polarisation caused by the waqf issue. This is also the first time that the BJP fielded a candidate in the ward.

In the 2020 local body election, Munambam Kadappuram had voted the Congress candidate to victory. Then, the NDA won just one seat in the panchayat – the Public Library ward. This time, the NDA has doubled its tally with wins in Samoohya Sevasangham and Munambam Kadappuram wards. Though UDF managed to increase its seats in Pallippuram panchayat from 7 in 2020 to 9 in 2025, the loss of Munambam-Kadappuram points to the angst of the residents and the ire that they harbour towards the front.

One thing that worked for BJP was its open support for the residents’ struggle against the waqf claim on their land. They highlight how their cause received national attention after the NDA government at the Centre made the issue the focal point while drawing up the Waqf (Amendment) Act.