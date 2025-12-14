Kerala local body poll results: Young viral candidates turn the tide

KOCHI: It has been a ‘virtual’ balancing act for many! This local self-government election has seen several young candidates who gained social media popularity surge to victory.

The streak began with UDF candidate Vyshna Suresh, who won the Muttada ward of Thiruvananthapuram corporation — considered a Left stronghold — by a margin of 397 votes. Vyshna secured 1,607 votes, dealing a major setback to Kesavadasapuram sitting councillor Amsu Vamadevan.

The victory assumed as it followed a dramatic controversy in which her name was removed from the voters’ list after she was announced as the UDF candidate.

Following suit, IUML’s Fathima Thahiliya won the Kuttichira division of Kozhikode corporation, securing 3,740 votes against INL candidate V P Rahiyanath.

Another League candidate, Najma Thabsheera, emerged victorious in the Valamboor division of Perinthalmanna with a margin of 2,612 votes over CPM’s Hema.

UDF candidate Arathy Pradeep won the Mangalam division of Malappuram district panchayat, defeating CPM candidate C M Jaseena by a massive margin of 11,876 votes, and Mumthaz Vahab won the Kannamkulangara division of Thrissur corporation.

In Payyannur municipality, C Vaisakh, a former CPM branch secretary and DYFI leader who contested as a rebel against the official LDF candidate, registered a notable victory in the Kara division.

Additionally, UDF candidate Riya Cheerankuzhi, a well-known offroader, who contested from Kaveekunnu division of Pala municipality, CPM candidate Sneha K from Shantipallam ward of Kumbala panchayat, and Soumya S from the Emily Thadam division of Kalpetta municipality — who earlier made headlines for chasing down chain snatchers, an incident later portrayed in the 2022 Malayalam film Oruthee — were also among those who secured victories.

At the same time, there were several candidates with a strong social media presence who failed to translate the attention into votes.