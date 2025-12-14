Kerala local body polls: IUML has its way as CPM slips on Muslim pitch

KOZHIKODE: The local body election results have proved that CPM’s alienation among the Muslim community in Kerala is complete even as the IUML retained the reins of the community. IUML’s thumping victory in Malappuram and UDF’s impressive performance in Muslim-dominated areas in Malabar show that the CPM has lost its confidence among the minority community.

The continual communally-coloured statements from CPM leaders and the party’s ‘endorsement’ of the irresponsible comments by SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan against the Muslim community played a major role in sealing the fate of the party in Muslim-dominated areas. The UDF succeeded in exposing CPM’s gameplan of targeting the UDF-Jama’at-e-Islami alliance as a mere plot to attract Hindu votes.

The CPM had no answer when UDF leaders pointed out the party’s past understanding with the Jama’at. There is a feeling within the LDF that there was an overdose of the Jama’at content in the party’s campaign, which served only to give visibility to an organisation supported by a negligible segment of the Muslim community.