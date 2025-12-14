Kerala local body polls: IUML has its way as CPM slips on Muslim pitch

KOZHIKODE: The local body election results have proved that CPM’s alienation among the Muslim community in Kerala is complete even as the IUML retained the reins of the community. IUML’s thumping victory in Malappuram and UDF’s impressive performance in Muslim-dominated areas in Malabar show that the CPM has lost its confidence among the minority community.
The continual communally-coloured statements from CPM leaders and the party’s ‘endorsement’ of the irresponsible comments by SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan against the Muslim community played a major role in sealing the fate of the party in Muslim-dominated areas. The UDF succeeded in exposing CPM’s gameplan of targeting the UDF-Jama’at-e-Islami alliance as a mere plot to attract Hindu votes.
The CPM had no answer when UDF leaders pointed out the party’s past understanding with the Jama’at. There is a feeling within the LDF that there was an overdose of the Jama’at content in the party’s campaign, which served only to give visibility to an organisation supported by a negligible segment of the Muslim community.
CPM’s move to single out Congress leader Shafi Parambil, MP, also smacked of a communal campaign. When Rahul Mamkootathil got embroiled in the rape case, CPM social media handles were baying for Shafi’s blood, saying that it was the Vadakara MP who protected the accused. “During electioneering, the LDF had resorted to dangerously divisive communal politics.
The electorate ultimately rejected that approach. The public had been suffering under the Pinarayi government for the past ten years, a sentiment that had become one of the most widely discussed issues in the state. Adding to this discontent was the Sabarimala issue, which further alienated large sections of society,” said P K Kunhalikutty, IUML national general secretary.
Welfare Party of India state president Razak Paleri said the CPM had played the Hindutva politics of the BJP to win the elections. “The party had tried to win majority communities’ votes by throwing the names of Jama’at-e-Islami and Hizbul Mujahideen and creating a Muslim fear. But the people of Kerala have completely rejected the campaign,” Paleri said.