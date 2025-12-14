Two young women steal the show in Pala municipal polls

KOTTAYAM: In the fiercely-contested Pala municipality election, two young women in their 20s have stolen the show, scripting stunning victories — Riya Bino Cheeramkuzhy and Diya Binu Pulikkakandam.

Riya, an offroader with a penchant for adventure, won Kaveekunnu ward (320 votes) on a Congress ticket, while Diya, an economics graduate, triumphed in Palampurayidom as an independent candidate (279 votes).

On her victory, Riya, 24, said, “I am delighted to have won in my first election. I will serve the people to the best of my ability. I have a lot of plans.”

Diya, 21, is equally delighted. “I anticipated this victory and am thrilled with the outcome. I will do justice to my voters and will work for them for the next five years,” Diya told TNIE.

The two victories are indeed indicative of how today’s youngsters are making a mark in the polls, more profoundly so at the local administrative level.

Affirming this transition, Diya said that today’s youth are more independent and that their political orientations transcend traditional political affiliations.

“We all share core values and beliefs. My political philosophy centres on the betterment of those around us. While I have my own political views, they are not tied to any particular party,” she said.

Riya’s political debut also dismisses familial political affiliations.