2017 Kerala actor abduction case: Probe officer writes to Kerala police chief

KOCHI: DySP Baiju Paulose, who had probed the 2017 actress assault case, has written to the state police chief seeking a probe into the alleged leakage of the verdict before it was pronounced by the court.

The communiqué was sent to Ravada A Chandrasekhar on Saturday.

Responding to the matter, Byju told TNIE that the letter was not a complaint but a formal letter to inform the state police chief of concerns related to the anonymous letter containing details of the court’s judgment.

“As the investigating officer, it is my duty to inform my superior officers of all matters connected with the case,” the officer said.

There was an allegation that the final finding of the court was leaked to certain individuals a week before it was pronounced via an anonymous letter.

The letter was received by Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association and its president forwarded it to the High Court Chief Justice. The content of the letter was that the first six accused will be convicted in the sensational case, while the rest of the accused, including actor Dileep, would be set free.