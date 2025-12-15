Assumptions and inferences cannot substitute proof: Court on Goa plot

KOCHI: The trial court in the actor abduction and assault case held that the prosecution’s claim of a failed plan by N S Sunil aka Pulsar Suni and his accomplices to sexually abuse the survivor in Goa in January 2017, nearly a month before the actual crime in Kochi, was not proved.

This allegation formed a key part of the prosecution’s case. However, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court observed that assumptions and inferences cannot substitute proof.

The prosecution mainly relied on the testimony of its witness, makeup artist Renju Renjimar, who deposed that Suni was seen walking in the vicinity of actor Dileep’s residence in the first week of January 2017.

However, the court determined that she was a planted witness.

The judgment noted that the prosecution alleged a conspiracy between Suni and Dileep, pursuant to which Suni attempted to commit the assault when the survivor arrived in Goa for a film shoot scheduled on January 4 and 5. According to the prosecution, although Suni attempted to execute the plan, the offence could not be carried out. It argued that Suni was the driver assigned to pick up the survivor from the airport on January 3, but failed to execute as she was accompanied by her makeup assistant, Renju.

It was further alleged that Suni later vacated his room and waited nearby in a vehicle for an opportunity to execute the crime. The prosecution also claimed that Suni contacted the fourth accused, V P Vijeesh, to arrange a vehicle for the offence. They relied on call data records between the accused to support this theory.