BJP gains ground as LDF-UDF race tightens

KOLLAM: The BJP has achieved a steady rise in its electoral presence across municipal bodies in district in the just concluded local body elections, improving its ward tally compared to the 2020 polls and emerging as a significant third force in key urban centres.

In the Kollam corporation, the NDA doubled its tally from six wards in 2020 to 12 this time. A similar trend was seen in Karunagappally municipality, where the BJP increased its representation from two wards in the previous election to six.

Overall, the results point to a close contest between the LDF and the UDF, particularly at the grama panchayat level. Of the 68 grama panchayats, the LDF won 33 and the UDF 32, while one ended in a tie.

The NDA secured two grama panchayats. In the 11 block panchayats, the LDF came on top with seven, followed by the UDF with three, while one ended in a tie. The district panchayat was won by the LDF. Of the four municipalities, the LDF retained three, while the UDF won one. The Kollam corporation went to the UDF.

The UDF registered major gains by wresting control of the Kollam corporation and Karunagappally municipality, both considered traditional LDF bastions. In the Kollam corporation, the UDF won 27 wards, a sharp rise from nine in the previous term, while the LDF was reduced to 16. Karunagappally municipality also saw a clear UDF victory, with the front winning 19 wards against the LDF’s 12. Formed in 2009, the municipality was first governed by the UDF, followed by two consecutive terms under the LDF.