BJP retains Madhur but loses much ground across Kasaragod district

KASARAGOD: With the victory in the just concluded elections, the BJP would complete ruling Madhur grama panchayat for fifty years by 2030. Madhur is one among the places the saffron party found its roots as an off-shoot of BJP finding its base in coastal Karnataka. Since its inception in 1980, the grama panchayat has been with the party. Nevertheless, the party has something to worry as it has lost considerable ground in the district.

While the state stood firmly with the Congress and CPM four decades ago, the Kasaragod district was the place where BJP started growing in Kerala. In 2020 LSG elections, the BJP secured 13 out of 20 wards of Madhur grama panchayat while CPM could win only four and the UDF three. After delimitation, the grama panchayat consists of 24 wards. But the BJP managed to get only 15 seats. The UDF managed to secure nine seats while CPM lost all four wards it held earlier.

The UDF had gained at CPM’s loss, and came closer to BJP’s turf, Madhur. “The difference was hardly 200 votes in four wards. People are fed up with the four decades of rule under BJP and they want a change,” said Haris Choori, chairman of the UDF in Madhur panchayat and IUML Kasaragod secretary. But the BJP was in a celebratory mood in Madhur on Sunday evening with a rally and public meeting. The BJP also managed to wrest Kumbadaje panchayat from the UDF in this election.