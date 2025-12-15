BJP’s quiet Christian outreach ‘reshaping loyalties over time’

KOCHI: For decades, Kerala’s Christian electorate was seen as a largely settled constituency, divided mainly between the Congress-led UDF and, in pockets, the Left. The latest local body election results, however, suggest that this assumption is beginning to fray.

While the BJP’s seat gains remain limited, the party believes its focused Christian outreach has triggered a measurable vote shift — one that may not yet deliver widespread victories, but is steadily altering the electoral arithmetic.

The early signs are most visible in central Kerala. In Poonjar, the UDF topped the table with five seats, but the NDA finished second with four seats and also emerged runners-up in two divisions, pushing the LDF to third place. In the Erattupetta block panchayat, the NDA won just two of the 14 wards, yet polled between 1,000 and 1,200 votes in many divisions and lost three seats by margins of a little over 100 votes — a performance the BJP says would have been unthinkable in earlier elections.

According to party insiders, these outcomes point to a deliberate long-term political project rather than an election-specific tactic. “If you look at Erattupetta and Pala, the NDA vote share is higher than that of the LDF. In Poonjar, the LDF has slipped to third place after the BJP. There has been a vote shift towards us — not total, but undeniable,” said Shone George, BJP state vice-president.

He argues that a section of Christian voters who backed the Left in the previous election has now gravitated towards the BJP. This shift, he said, is evident in district panchayat segments such as Thalanadu, Poonjar, Mundakkayam, Kanjirappally, and Ponkunnam, all considered Christian belts. “In these areas, we are now averaging around 10,000 votes. Earlier, we barely touched 2,000,” he said.