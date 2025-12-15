Branded ‘outsider’, Rajeev emerges power player after Thiruvanthapuram show

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NDA wresting control of Thiruvananthapuram corporation — on December 13 — from over two decades of LDF rule has drawn national attention, marking a rare breakthrough for the BJP in a state traditionally dominated by the CPM-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF.
Eight months earlier, in April, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar responded to critics branding him an ‘outsider’ unfamiliar with Kerala’s culture and language. “I know how to wear a mundu (dhoti) and tuck it. I know how to speak development politics in Malayalam to people and also know how to respond in strong language. I don’t need lessons in Malayalam,” Chandrasekhar declared at a party convention, signalling his determination to establish himself in Kerala’s political arena.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Thiruvananthapuram mandate as “a watershed moment in Kerala’s politics”, and sources indicate that he may visit the city soon and announce central projects for the corporation. Party insiders noted the unusual level of attention from the PM, describing it as a rare acknowledgement of a local body victory, particularly as the BJP lost power in some local bodies.
For the LDF government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the outcome is a political reality they must accept — they will now have to share the dais with the Kerala capital’s first BJP mayor. The victory also marks a turning point for Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who became the BJP state president in March this year. Once viewed as a billionaire businessman-turned-politician, he has emerged as a shrewd political strategist.
The result also shows BJP’s paradigm shift from traditional hardline Hindutva politics to development politics. The public and political opponents will be watching closely how Modi’s mantra of ‘double engine sarkar’ is going to be unveiled in Kerala for the first time.
Though Chandrasekhar lost in the 2024 Lok Sabha election to Congress’ Shashi Tharoor in Thiruvananthapuram, 10 months later he was appointed the BJP state president.
Sources attributed his appointment to the central leadership’s realisation that by achieving around 20%vote share in the parliamentary election, the party reached a saturation point, forcing it to find new allies outside its traditional fold.
Chandrasekhar seamlessly and effectively fitted the slot. The result in the state capital shows that his development politics attracted Gen Z, technocrats, middle class, upper class, government employees, and civil servants.
The non-hardcore leader brand also had an appeal with the powerful Christian community. The appointments of Anoop Antony and Shone George as state general secretaries sent effective messages to the community. Interventions in the Munambam waqf land issue, arrest of two nuns in Chhattisgarh for alleged human trafficking, and the hijab issue in a Christian management school in Kochi paid dividends in Thiruvananthapuram. With assembly elections just months away, this victory underscores the party’s strategic evolution and cements Rajeev Chandrasekhar as a key player in the state’s political landscape.