Branded ‘outsider’, Rajeev emerges power player after Thiruvanthapuram show

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NDA wresting control of Thiruvananthapuram corporation — on December 13 — from over two decades of LDF rule has drawn national attention, marking a rare breakthrough for the BJP in a state traditionally dominated by the CPM-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF.

Eight months earlier, in April, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar responded to critics branding him an ‘outsider’ unfamiliar with Kerala’s culture and language. “I know how to wear a mundu (dhoti) and tuck it. I know how to speak development politics in Malayalam to people and also know how to respond in strong language. I don’t need lessons in Malayalam,” Chandrasekhar declared at a party convention, signalling his determination to establish himself in Kerala’s political arena.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Thiruvananthapuram mandate as “a watershed moment in Kerala’s politics”, and sources indicate that he may visit the city soon and announce central projects for the corporation. Party insiders noted the unusual level of attention from the PM, describing it as a rare acknowledgement of a local body victory, particularly as the BJP lost power in some local bodies.

For the LDF government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the outcome is a political reality they must accept — they will now have to share the dais with the Kerala capital’s first BJP mayor. The victory also marks a turning point for Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who became the BJP state president in March this year. Once viewed as a billionaire businessman-turned-politician, he has emerged as a shrewd political strategist.