Ezhava voters knock back community leaders’ diktats

ALAPPUZHA: The local body elections have brought to fore the diminishing ability of community leaders to influence political outcomes, particularly within the Ezhava community.

Despite a clear political stand taken by the SNDP Yogam leadership in favour of the LDF, and the presence of the BDJS, the political arm of the community, as a constituent of the NDA, the electoral outcome sharply contradicts these alignments. The UDF emerged with a decisive advantage across the state, exposing serious organisational and strategic failures among these formations.

SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan had openly extended support to the LDF on several public platforms. At the same time, the BDJS, led by his son Thushar Vellappally and aligned with the NDA, failed to effectively mobilise its cadre or consolidate votes.

The results in Alappuzha district were particularly significant. Often described as a strong turf of the Ezhava community and the home district of Vellappally Natesan, Alappuzha witnessed a strong electoral performance by the UDF.

Compared to the 2020 local body elections, the LDF suffered a noticeable setback, while the UDF succeeded in forming administrations in a large number of local bodies.

Political observers said this is clear evidence that ordinary voters within the community rejected the political line advocated by their leadership.