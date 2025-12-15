Ezhava voters knock back community leaders’ diktats

ALAPPUZHA: The local body elections have brought to fore the diminishing ability of community leaders to influence political outcomes, particularly within the Ezhava community.
Despite a clear political stand taken by the SNDP Yogam leadership in favour of the LDF, and the presence of the BDJS, the political arm of the community, as a constituent of the NDA, the electoral outcome sharply contradicts these alignments. The UDF emerged with a decisive advantage across the state, exposing serious organisational and strategic failures among these formations.
SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan had openly extended support to the LDF on several public platforms. At the same time, the BDJS, led by his son Thushar Vellappally and aligned with the NDA, failed to effectively mobilise its cadre or consolidate votes.
The results in Alappuzha district were particularly significant. Often described as a strong turf of the Ezhava community and the home district of Vellappally Natesan, Alappuzha witnessed a strong electoral performance by the UDF.
Compared to the 2020 local body elections, the LDF suffered a noticeable setback, while the UDF succeeded in forming administrations in a large number of local bodies.
Political observers said this is clear evidence that ordinary voters within the community rejected the political line advocated by their leadership.
“In previous elections, Vellappally Natesan had actively worked to defeat the UDF, especially the Congress. His consistent public criticism of Congress leaders, coupled with frequent praise of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, reinforced perceptions of a strong pro-LDF bias. Meanwhile, his son Thushar Vellappally is the leader of NDA. The father and son followed dual political lines in Kerala politics, and this time it did not work. People cannot be misled indefinitely,” said a political observer.
The election outcome also underscored a broader trend in the declining influence of caste and religious leaders over voter behaviour. Ahead of the polls, leaders of both the SNDP and the NSS had publicly expressed support for the LDF and the chief minister in forums such as the Global Ayyappa Sangamam and during various socio-religious controversies.
However, voters appeared more influenced by governance, development, and everyday political realities than by the pronouncements of community organisations.
The Ezhava community has been closely associated with Left politics. The role of Communist movements in struggles such as the Punnapra-Vayalar agitation and in campaigns against inequality and untouchability created a deep ideological bond.
However, analysts argue that sustained neglect and a perceived lack of political accommodation by the LDF have led to disillusionment and fragmentation within the community, prompting sections of voters to drift away from the Left.
At the same time, while saffron politics attracted a segment of Ezhava voters towards the BJP, internal sectarian tendencies within sections of the party leadership reportedly alienated many, especially younger voters. Perceptions that the community was being treated as secondary within the BJP ecosystem generated resentment, further weakening the NDA’s prospects and indirectly benefiting the UDF.
Voter behaviour
The election outcome also underscored a broader trend in the declining influence of caste and religious leaders over voter behaviour.
Ahead of the polls, leaders of both the SNDP and the NSS had publicly expressed support for the LDF and the chief minister in forums such as the Global Ayyappa Sangamam and during various socio-religious controversies.
However, voters appeared more influenced by governance, development, and everyday political realities than by the pronouncements of community organisations.