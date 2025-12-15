Facing a fading red star on the horizon, UDF eyes the skies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LSG poll outcome from the capital district will be a major morale booster for the UDF and the NDA in the run up to the 2026 assembly polls, while the LDF, which got a drubbing, will be prompted to have an introspection about its poll strategy and ideate plans that could help them tide over the seemingly pulsating anti-incumbency factor.

Though it fell short of wresting the district panchayat, UDF has strong reasons to rejoice as it improved upon its tally of six from 2020 to 13. The LDF won with 15 seats - a climb down from 20 last time. In the case of grama panchayats, UDF staged a resurgence winning 25, while LDF bagged 35. The NDA won six panchayats. In 2020, LDF had won 51 panchayats, while UDF had to contend with 14. The NDA tally then was four.

The UDF also staged an unexpected comeback, winning six block panchayats, while LDF ran aground with five. In 2020, the UDF had just two blocks to its name. The NDA stocks too diminished this time as it lost both the block panchayat seats they had won in 2020. In the four municipalities, the left managed to hold on.

In Nedumangad and Neyyattinkara they crossed the majority threshold, while in Attingal and Varkala they emerged as the biggest coalition. The UDF improved its score in Attingal and Nedumangad- from six to seven and eight to 10 respectively from the past election- they lost a few sitting seats in Neyyattinkara and Varkala.