Governor criticises judicial overreach in appointment of VCs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Rajendra Arlekar has criticised the Supreme Court for its overreach in the selection of university vice-chancellors. He was referring to the search committee formed by the SC to appoint VCs to the Digital University Kerala and the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.
“This trend is not healthy. Institutions like universities are well-established constitutional bodies. They must be allowed to perform their duties within their own domains. Courts taking over their functions entirely is not appropriate,” he said.
The governor’s statement came after conferring the Justice VR Krishna Iyer Award to former Chief Justice of India and former Kerala Governor Justice P Sathasivam here on Sunday.
The Constitution is supreme above every institution and every authority, he said. “There have been instances when the Constitution was not honoured in its true spirit... At times, it appears as though attempts are made to amend the Constitution in the courtroom.”
“Here in Kerala, university matters — particularly the Kannur judgment — are widely discussed. That judgment recognised the authority of the UGC and the Chancellor in appointing Vice-Chancellors. However, later developments appear to have taken a different direction, with courts themselves constituting search committees,” Governor Arlekar pointed out.
Sathasivam, in his acceptance speech, said that courts have to remain committed to Justice Krishna Iyer’s humanist ideals even when society is turning increasingly ‘digital’.
Kerala High Court judges H Nagaresh, K Babu and A Badarudeen were also present at the ceremony.