Governor criticises judicial overreach in appointment of VCs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Rajendra Arlekar has criticised the Supreme Court for its overreach in the selection of university vice-chancellors. He was referring to the search committee formed by the SC to appoint VCs to the Digital University Kerala and the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

“This trend is not healthy. Institutions like universities are well-established constitutional bodies. They must be allowed to perform their duties within their own domains. Courts taking over their functions entirely is not appropriate,” he said.

The governor’s statement came after conferring the Justice VR Krishna Iyer Award to former Chief Justice of India and former Kerala Governor Justice P Sathasivam here on Sunday.