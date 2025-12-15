High-stakes CPM foray misfires on the ground

KOCHI: It began as a bold political move, but ended up a costly mistake. In trying to redraw its voter map, the CPM appears to have scribbled all over it. By sharpening its stand against “Islamic extremism”, the party hoped to draw on Hindu and Christian voters.
Instead, the strategy backfired — Muslim voters felt alienated, Christian support remained weak, and even sections of the Hindu base slipped away. What made the setback sharper was that the party chose this risky path after sidelining its otherwise strong record on development.
Political analyst T T Sreekumar says the CPM’s shift was not driven mainly by electoral maths, but by pressures building up within the party — which he termed an “internal compulsion”.
“What I see is a strong undercurrent — a radical change in the attitude of CPM cadre,” Sreekumar points out. According to him, sections of the party’s rank and file are slowly moving away from the left’s traditional commitment to progressivism and secularism.
He describes this as an “internal ideological adjustment”, aimed at holding on to cadre who are turning restless and drifting towards conservative positions.
Indicating a visible change in the party’s postures and positions, he stresses that the journey from the ‘Vanitha Mathil’, which championed women’s rights and secular values, to events like the ‘Ayyappa Sangamam’ signals a clear shift in direction. “That stand has now changed,” Sreekumar says, adding that Hindutva’s influence is now visible within the party’s grassroots. “The assumption that Christians would rally behind the CPM due to the UDF’s alleged proximity to extremist Muslim groups did not hold.”
On Muslim voters, Sreekumar warned that attacks on organisations like the Jamaat-e-Islami often create fear rather than division. “There is a feeling that it starts with extremist groups and eventually targets the community as a whole.” Over time, such narratives tend to push communities to close ranks, not fragment.
Krishnakumar K K, a senior fellow at the Centre for Socio-economic and Environmental Studies (CSES), argues that the CPM’s strategy did not entirely backfire and may have yielded limited tactical gains, even if its broader objectives were not met. “They had a huge setback in the Lok Sabha polls, even in places where they were strong. Hindu votes were slipping away in Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram. They wanted to regain those votes, and that was when the ‘Jamaat factor’ came into the picture,” he points out.
He notes that while the narrative was aimed at recalibrating the left’s support base, it ended up helping the BJP as well.
The most visible outcome, he says, was the consolidation of Muslim votes behind the UDF. Earlier, the left used to secure around 25% of Muslim votes, but this time, he estimates that at least 50% of those vote pivoted to the UDF.
Looking ahead, Krishnakumar expects the LDF to return to a development-centric strategy ahead of the assembly election. He believes this would serve the left better than identity-driven narratives.
Meanwhile, Ravindranathan P, assistant professor in the department of geopolitics and international relations at Manipal University, said the campaign lacked a clear political narrative. “Politics itself was missing. What we saw was more noise than direction,” he said.
He recalled how leaders like E M S Namboodiripad once set clear agendas that cadre carried to the grassroots. “The CPM could have taken development as the core theme,” he said, pointing to its work in infrastructure and waste management. “That would have resonated better.”
Calling it a collective failure, he adds that strong anti-incumbency made matters worse. “In such a situation, you need a powerful narrative that connects with people. That was missing this time,” Ravindranathan says.
