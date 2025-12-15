High-stakes CPM foray misfires on the ground

KOCHI: It began as a bold political move, but ended up a costly mistake. In trying to redraw its voter map, the CPM appears to have scribbled all over it. By sharpening its stand against “Islamic extremism”, the party hoped to draw on Hindu and Christian voters.

Instead, the strategy backfired — Muslim voters felt alienated, Christian support remained weak, and even sections of the Hindu base slipped away. What made the setback sharper was that the party chose this risky path after sidelining its otherwise strong record on development.

Political analyst T T Sreekumar says the CPM’s shift was not driven mainly by electoral maths, but by pressures building up within the party — which he termed an “internal compulsion”.

“What I see is a strong undercurrent — a radical change in the attitude of CPM cadre,” Sreekumar points out. According to him, sections of the party’s rank and file are slowly moving away from the left’s traditional commitment to progressivism and secularism.

He describes this as an “internal ideological adjustment”, aimed at holding on to cadre who are turning restless and drifting towards conservative positions.

Indicating a visible change in the party’s postures and positions, he stresses that the journey from the ‘Vanitha Mathil’, which championed women’s rights and secular values, to events like the ‘Ayyappa Sangamam’ signals a clear shift in direction. “That stand has now changed,” Sreekumar says, adding that Hindutva’s influence is now visible within the party’s grassroots. “The assumption that Christians would rally behind the CPM due to the UDF’s alleged proximity to extremist Muslim groups did not hold.”