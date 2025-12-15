How an Ayyappa parody song boosted the UDF campaign

KOCHI: As the Congress-led UDF swept to a resounding victory in the local body elections, a three-and-a-half-minute election parody emerged as an unlikely yet influential force, complementing a host of other factors that shaped the outcome.

The parody song “Swarnam kattavar aarappa… sakhakkal aane Ayyappa” -- set to the familiar tune of an Ayyappa devotional song and alleging that the comrades looted Lord Ayyappa’s gold -- struck a deep chord with voters and conveyed UDF’s political message effectively.

“It was a parody song that played continuously from dawn to dusk on the campaign vehicles of UDF candidates. After hearing it so often, we sometimes even began to doubt the original lyrics of the devotional song,” said a resident of HMT Colony in Kalamassery. “Although I support Left politics, I too enjoyed the song because of its quality, composition, and lyrics,” he added.

Haneefa Mudikkode, the music composer of the parody, said the lyrics were written by his poet-lyricist friend G P Kunhabdulla Chalappuram, a Nadapuram native now based in Qatar.

“When Chalappuram approached me with the lyrics, I recorded the song with independent singer Danish Padinjattumuri, with the chorus sung by my son, Irfan,” Haneefa told TNIE.

He said they were initially apprehensive of people’s response because of concerns over the sensitivity of the theme.