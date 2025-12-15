IUML workers attacking our cadre: SDPI

KOZHIKODE: Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has alleged that the IUML is mounting attacks on its cadre at various parts of north Kerala after the declaration of the results of the local body elections.

The party said that its leader Salim Punathil was attacked by IUML workers when he was returning home after the victory celebrations on Saturday. In a statement, SDPI said the attack was a result of conspiracy hatched by IUML leadership to create tension.

“The party had won the ward number two of Azhiyur panchayat with a good majority. The IUML is frustrated that the party failed to win in the panchayat. IUML workers had attacked SDPI activist Sabad V P also,” said the panchayat committee in a press release.

SDPI district president Musthafa Kommeri said the IUML workers have unleashed attacks on party workers at Manjeri and Vadakara municipalities and Muzhakkunnu grama panchayat in Kannur district.

Meanwhile, MSF state general secretary C K Najaf said the SDPI and the CPM acted like bosom friends in the elections. “Kerala has kicked out the communal organisation called the SDPI along with the CPM in the elections,” he said in an FB post.