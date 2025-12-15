No move to join hands with CPM against BJP in Thiruvananthapuram corporation: Ramesh Chennithala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Putting to rest speculation that the Congress may join hands with the CPM to prevent the BJP from coming to power in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said that no such discussions had taken place within the party.

“There will be no move from the side of the Congress to sabotage the people’s verdict, and the rest of the matters will only be decided after party discussions,” Chennithala said while speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram.

He said that although the BJP is a key political rival and the Congress has taken several steps against the party in the past, he does not personally agree with measures that allegedly manipulate poll results.