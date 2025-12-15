Over 25 lakh voters untraced during SIR of electoral rolls in Kerala: CEO Rathan Kelkar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 25 lakh voters have been found untraced by BLOs during the SIR of electoral rolls in Kerala, Chief Election Officer Rathan U Kelkar said on Monday.

He was speaking at an all-party meeting convened to review the progress of the Special Intensive Revision in the state.

According to Kelkar, Booth Level Officers identified 6.44 lakh voters as deceased during the verification process.

He said 8.19 lakh voters were found to have permanently moved to other places, 1.31 lakh voters had multiple entries, and no details were available for around 7.12 lakh voters.