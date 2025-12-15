Pinarayi’s open affinity towards Vellappally Natesan under scrutiny

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One of the images that several Left cadres recall with grudging resentment post LDF’s below-par performance in the local body elections is that of a community leader, known for his provocative statements and anti-Muslim sentiments, getting down from the chief minister’s official vehicle, along with the CM.
The incident during the Global Ayyappa Sangamam in September last had triggered hush-hush discussions within Left circles, especially after the CPM leadership trained its guns on the UDF for its alliance with the Jamaat-e-Islami. At the time, many within the Left felt that a section of CPM cadres nurtured an increasing affinity towards soft Hindutva. Yet none chose to correct it, as the campaign was led by none other than Pinarayi Vijayan himself.
“His open affinity toward Vellappally Natesan—who has been vocal with anti-Muslim remarks—particularly allowing him to travel in his car, has had a significant negative impact. He should’nt have done that,”said a top Left leader.
For long, Pinarayi has been the CPM’s face in political Kerala. And in the last one decade, he’s the sole Left face not just in Kerala, but across the country. It’s his poll narratives and strategies around which the LDF has been circling for long, especially since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Naturally any poll outcome would impact his image. He takes the call, be it about the government or the party.
In the past, soon after the 2019 polls when the LDF suffered a humiliating defeat, there were calls for course correction. And the CPM duly walked the talk, with elaborate introspection and exhaustive course correction. Yet, other than a few frail voices from here and there, none pointed fingers at Pinarayi. Later with the 2020 LSGD win and the historic consecutive term in assembly in 2021, Pinarayi emerged even stronger within the party and the front. Last year after the LS poll defeat, the LDF did experience clamourings from within, but none openly questioned the party strongman.
This time too, the electoral thrashing alone won’t question Pinarayi’s position as the unquestionable leader within the Left. But the poll posturing and campaign narratives led by him, are gradually coming in for criticism. A section of LDF leaders believe that Pinarayi did contribute to the defeat.
Not just the LDF, but many in the CPM too feel that it’s time the party started looking for strong second-rung leaders, who can take the mantle from the veteran, in a phased and systematic manner. With assembly polls coming up, the party is expected to scout for capable successors who can shoulder part of the burden currently borne by the veteran.
