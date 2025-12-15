Pinarayi’s open affinity towards Vellappally Natesan under scrutiny

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: One of the images that several Left cadres recall with grudging resentment post LDF’s below-par performance in the local body elections is that of a community leader, known for his provocative statements and anti-Muslim sentiments, getting down from the chief minister’s official vehicle, along with the CM.

The incident during the Global Ayyappa Sangamam in September last had triggered hush-hush discussions within Left circles, especially after the CPM leadership trained its guns on the UDF for its alliance with the Jamaat-e-Islami. At the time, many within the Left felt that a section of CPM cadres nurtured an increasing affinity towards soft Hindutva. Yet none chose to correct it, as the campaign was led by none other than Pinarayi Vijayan himself.

“His open affinity toward Vellappally Natesan—who has been vocal with anti-Muslim remarks—particularly allowing him to travel in his car, has had a significant negative impact. He should’nt have done that,”said a top Left leader.

For long, Pinarayi has been the CPM’s face in political Kerala. And in the last one decade, he’s the sole Left face not just in Kerala, but across the country. It’s his poll narratives and strategies around which the LDF has been circling for long, especially since the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Naturally any poll outcome would impact his image. He takes the call, be it about the government or the party.