Police conspiracy claim resonated in court’s observations

KOCHI: Soon after his acquittal in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case, actor Dileep alleged that he was falsely implicated as part of a larger conspiracy involving senior police officers, an argument that found resonance in the trial court’s observations on lapses in investigation.

The verdict raised questions on the absence of Dinendra Kashyap, then inspector general of police (crimes) and head of the special investigation team (SIT), during Dileep’s interrogation. Interestingly, the then additional director general of police (ADGP) B Sandhya, the team’s supervisory officer, was present.

Dileep’s counsel submitted that at the time of his arrest, there was no incriminating material against him and that the arrest was the outcome of a conspiracy involving investigating officer Byju Paulose and Sandhya.