Post LSG poll debacle, bruised Left front starts introspection

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Left reeling after the local body poll debacle, a battered LDF has set in motion a thorough review of its electoral performance. Calls have already begun from within the front for deep introspection and course correction, similar to the exercise it undertook after the 2019 electoral defeat.
Both the CPM and the CPI state secretariat meetings on Monday and the LDF meeting scheduled on Wednesday are set to explore measures to win back the ruling front’s lost mass base. A quick analysis by the CPM leadership feels that the Sabarimala issue and failure to reach out to the grassroot level led to the electoral backlash.
The party should seriously introspect why it lost in strongholds like Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and certain pockets of Kozhikode, said a CPM state committee member.
“It’s a fact that campaigns initiated at the top level never reached the grassroots. Naturally, attempts to expose a supposed Jamaat-SDPI-League axis failed miserably. Similarly, with regard to controversies like the Sabarimala gold theft, the party failed to reiterate an effective campaign narrative that could convince the common man. Sabarimala being an emotional issue, it served as a catalyst for the anti-incumbency factor,” the leader said.
Calls for introspection have already begun in the LDF. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, in a social media post, called for people’s suggestions and opinions on what went wrong with the LDF. Obviously, the intent is to set in motion the wheel of course correction.
CPM central committee member Thomas Isaac has come out with a social media post saying that the party would explore whether the people were misled by any lapses. The CPM assesses that there was considerable erosion in the Hindu votes.
‘We failed to gauge people’s sentiments’
“On one side we failed to weaken the Muslim League. There was a Muslim consolidation in favour of the UDF, especially after the global Ayyappa meet. So, it clearly backfired. On the other, the Hindu votes got divided between the three fronts. Moreover, the BJP was able to garner a section of Christian minority votes too in some pockets in central Kerala,” said a CPM leader. Leaders feel while anti-incumbency played a crucial role, a slew of other factors like PM SHRI too could have contributed to the poll drubbing.
More than the anti-incumbency factor, it was Sabarimala that eroded people’s trust, said a senior CPI leader. “We failed to gauge the people’s sentiments. Though the government implemented several welfare and development measures, we couldn’t take it to the people. Earlier the Left used to succeed in sensing the people’s pulse. It seems that has come down drastically,” he said.
A multitude of factors contributed to the Left debacle, feels political observer Professor Sajad Ibrahim. An obvious anti-incumbency against the 10-year-rule got multiplied by a slew of other factors. “Contrary to the belief that the BJP would make inroads only into the Congress fold, this time around, the saffron party was able to eat into the CPM base too.
The Left’s over-confident posturing, weakened campaign politics coupled with the Sabarimala fiasco too seem to have played a role. Moreover, the party should have stayed away from gimmicks like the Ayyappa meet and last minute pension hike,” he said.
Many in the LDF feel that the front should have projected good governance of the last 10 years as its primary poll plank, rather than training guns on Muslim minorities. Similarly over-dependence on community leaders for support went against the Left narrative that has been winning people’s trust for long.
Though the welfare pensions were a great move, the Sabarimala effect nullified it. With assembly polls coming up, the Left is likely to begin the process of course correction with elaborate house visits, political explanation campaigns, reaching out to the masses thus winning back, not just its mass base but its lost face too.