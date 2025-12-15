Post LSG poll debacle, bruised Left front starts introspection

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Left reeling after the local body poll debacle, a battered LDF has set in motion a thorough review of its electoral performance. Calls have already begun from within the front for deep introspection and course correction, similar to the exercise it undertook after the 2019 electoral defeat.

Both the CPM and the CPI state secretariat meetings on Monday and the LDF meeting scheduled on Wednesday are set to explore measures to win back the ruling front’s lost mass base. A quick analysis by the CPM leadership feels that the Sabarimala issue and failure to reach out to the grassroot level led to the electoral backlash.

The party should seriously introspect why it lost in strongholds like Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and certain pockets of Kozhikode, said a CPM state committee member.

“It’s a fact that campaigns initiated at the top level never reached the grassroots. Naturally, attempts to expose a supposed Jamaat-SDPI-League axis failed miserably. Similarly, with regard to controversies like the Sabarimala gold theft, the party failed to reiterate an effective campaign narrative that could convince the common man. Sabarimala being an emotional issue, it served as a catalyst for the anti-incumbency factor,” the leader said.

Calls for introspection have already begun in the LDF. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, in a social media post, called for people’s suggestions and opinions on what went wrong with the LDF. Obviously, the intent is to set in motion the wheel of course correction.

CPM central committee member Thomas Isaac has come out with a social media post saying that the party would explore whether the people were misled by any lapses. The CPM assesses that there was considerable erosion in the Hindu votes.